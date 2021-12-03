ECP funding: ECP authorised to take action against minister, says PPP leader

MULTAN: Senior PPP leader Habibullah Shakir Thursday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was authorised to take action against the minister who threatened to freeze its funds.

Addressing a press conference at Multan Press Club, he said the PPP would demonstrate surprising results in the elections at Lahore and Khanewal. He said the government had dropped inflation bomb on the masses. The PPP leader said the country had an external debt worth Rs 25,000 billion from 1947 to 2018. The present regime led by Prime Minister Imran Khan had overburdened the country with Rs 41,000 billion debt in three and a half years. To a question, he said all the audio leaks that have taken place so far should be investigated and action should be taken against those responsible. He said the PPP was in the field against inflation and it would launch protests in accordance with the decisions of the party leadership. He also condemned the issuance of notices to PPP leaders Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Khurshid Shah and Murad Ali Shah.