Official may face punishment for misleading court

ISLAMABAD: An official of the Islamabad administration may face punishment following a contempt case in a civil court of Islamabad for withholding information and fabricating evidence before the court.
A senior civil court judge has issued a notice to the additional deputy commissioner (Revenue) Islamabad, stating that an offence punishable under Section 175 of the Pakistan Penal Code was committed. The official was directed to explain why criminal proceedings should not be initiated against him under Section 195 (l)(A).
Under section 175 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), any official who is legally bound to produce or deliver any document to any public servant and intentionally omits so to produce or deliver the same shall be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to one month, or he may be charged with a fine. In some cases, an official may also be charged with both the punishments. This scribe tried to reach the ADCR Islamabad and called him multiple times, but failed to talk to him. A WhatsApp message was also left to the official but still there was no response.
