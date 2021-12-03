Afghanistan’s Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice has issued a policy that prohibits the screening of films or dramas that promote foreign cultures or traditions in Afghan society.
The ministry has, however, not clarified what measures Afghan government officials and businessmen are required to take while going abroad to avoid being impacted by the prevailing foreign culture there. One fears that travelling abroad will make them uneasy. Perhaps, foreign travels by the government’s officials should also be prohibited to keep the country ‘clean’.
Sayed G B Shah Bokhari
Peshawar
