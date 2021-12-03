Opportunities lost

This refers to the news report ‘ECP discusses doability of the impossible’ (November 29). If the PTI was really serious about electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis, it should have started work on the project earlier. In fact, with claims that it has struggled for over two decades to come to power, the PTI had ample time to prepare a team of competent persons and viable reform packages for various sectors. Instead, the PTI came to power completely unprepared. It seems to be running the country by introducing half-baked plans.

In the light of its dwindling popularity because of its failure to address people’s problems, the PTI is now pinning its hopes of gathering people’s support on EVMs and overseas voting. Both of these are, as yet, untested and unreliable due to their vulnerability to hacking. One hopes that people do not have to hear any more false promises.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi