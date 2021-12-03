ERP system for interest-free smart loans

LAHORE: Punjab Health Foundation (PHF) has deployed the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, an automated system for providing interest-free smart loans. The ‘go-live’ ceremony was inaugurated by Managing Director PHF, Dr Kiran Khurshid at PHF’s office at Poonch House Thursday.
Dr Kiran Khurshid said such an automated system was the need of the hour in view of the recent demand for interest-free smart loans by Punjab Health Foundation. She said ERP system shall cover the entire loaning process from receiving applications to processing, sanctioning, release of loan and tracking each case afterwards for recovery purposes. Dr Kiran said digital inclusion is evident of our commitment towards a more efficient and dynamic approach for decision making and aligning PHF’s goals with best practices in order to provide convenience and transparency for the doctors and other healthcare providers under the patronage of Secretary Health Punjab Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi.
