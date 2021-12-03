155 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE: Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Thursday said that during the last 24 hours, 155 confirmed cases of dengue were reported across the province, out of which 125 were reported in Lahore. In a press statement issued here, he explained that four dengue patients were reported in Rawalpindi and Toba Tek Singh, three each in Gujranwala and Sargodha, two each in Gujrat, Faisalabad, Jhang and Sialkot, and one each in Chiniot, Dera Ghazi Khan and Kasur. In the last 24 hours, one death was reported across the province. Also, 25,436 confirmed cases of dengue were reported across the province and 18,079 of those were reported in Lahore.

Vaccination: Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Al-freed Zafar visited Corona Vaccination Counter set up in Gynecology OPD of Lahore General Hospital on Thursday. He said that it was necessary to set up special vaccination counters in the Gynecology Departments of all hospitals like General Hospital to alleviate the problems of pregnant women. He said during last one month 850 pregnant women have got benefited from this counter.