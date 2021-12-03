Police-prosecutors liaison to improve working needed

LAHORE: Deputy Inspector General of Police (Investigation Wing) Shehzada Sultan has said that in present criminal justice system, police and prosecutors can work together to improve coordination and effectiveness in the ticketing and strong prosecution of cases to ensure convictions of criminals in the courts as both sides understand and respect each other's responsibilities in criminal procedures. He was presiding over a meeting of public prosecutors and officers of Lahore police at Capital City Police Headquarters office. District Public Prosecutor Lahore Rai Mushtaq Ahmad, SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar, SSP Legal Sheikh Asif, Assistant District Public Prosecutor Saif-ur-Rehman and related officers attended the meeting.

DIG Investigation Shehzada Sultan said Lahore Police had complete support of the public prosecutors and further improvement was needed to enhance the coordination and mutual discussions of both departments at SSP and In Charge Investigation level before submission of challan in courts. He stressed on the need to increase the effective collaboration and working relationship between Lahore police and the public prosecutors. He directed to hold regular meetings on weekly basis between the divisional prosecutors and SSP to ensure completion of pending matters in given timeline. Criminals cannot save themselves from convictions if investigation is done in time and on merit. District Public Prosecutor Lahore Rai Mushtaq Ahmad assured the DIG Investigation of complete cooperation from the Prosecution department to ensure provision of timely justice to the victims of crime through improved mutual coordination and cooperation by both side.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) registered 556 cases and arrested dozens of accused persons during a crackdown across the province. The spokesman said 41 cases were registered against vehicles using LPG and substandard cylinders; 35 cases were registered against drug dealers and 339-litre alcohol and 968 gram hashish were recovered.

Around 11 cases were registered against those possessing illegal weapons and 12 criminals arrested. Around 409 cases were registered against over-speeding and negligent drivers. About 1,602 passengers were provided with various types of assistance while eight missing children were found and handed over to their parents.