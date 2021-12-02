Korea, KAAP support for COVID-19

Islamabad: The Republic of Korea has supported the government of Pakistan’s response in controlling the outbreak and spread of COVID-19, says a press release.

The Korean government has already provided masks, RNA kits, and PPEs (personal protective equipment), worth more than $800,000. The healthcare facilities in different localities are still lacking in medical supplies such as beds, wheelchairs, and stretchers.

In an effort to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and strengthen the healthcare system of Pakistan, the KOICA (Korea International Cooperation Agency) Pakistan Office and KOICA Alumni Association of Pakistan (KAAP) has provided 40 beds, 50 wheelchairs and 50 stretchers in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (Abbass Institute of Medical Sciences Muzaffarabad), Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (Civil Hospital Razmak) and Islamabad (PIMS).

PIMS Director, Dr. Ilaj Qadeer has thanked the South Korean Government for its continued support towards the government of Pakistan’s efforts in overcoming COVID-19. He reiterated the wish to further solidify the cooperation in the health sector between the two countries. Ikram Ul Haq (General Secretary KAAP), Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj (Executive Director PIMS) and Dr. Ilaj Qadeer (Hospital Director) attended the ceremony.