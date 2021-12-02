‘Gang stealing Iesco equipment’

Islamabad : Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has lodged FIRs against a gang stealing electrical equipment from power transformers in different sectors of the federal capital, not only inflicting financial loss to the power company but also causing inconvenience to consumers.

According to Iesco spokesperson, a group of thieves is active in different areas of Islamabad especially in sectors F-11, F-6, G-7 which is stealing bus bars and other electrical equipment from power transformers; thus not only causing long power outages to the consumers but also causing financial loss to the company.

Iesco management and concerned SDOs have lodged FIRs against these elements at the concerned police stations and Iesco teams are also active in the field so that these elements can be apprehended and handed over to law enforcement agencies.

The management of IESCO has requested the customers to support Iesco in fulfilling its moral and national responsibility and if any unauthorised or suspicious person is seen near the electrical installations, they should immediately report it to SDO F-11 Mobile No. 0305. 8880930, SDO F-6 Mobile No. 0305-8880899, SDO G-7 Mobile No. 0305-8880904 or Central Complaints and Monitoring Cell Iesco, Islamabad Phone Numbers 051-9252933-4.