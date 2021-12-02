IG warns cops not to spoil dignity of dept

LAHORE:IGP Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan warned that no officer or official who spoiled dignity of department would be allowed to remain a part of force; he said this while addressing the officers during his visit to Punjab Constabulary Headquarters, Farooqabad, Sheikhupura on Wednesday. He directed that refresher courses on Anti-Riots should be conducted to enhance capacity of officials of Police Constabulary. There should be no shortage in providing modern resources, advanced vocational training and other facilities to the Anti-Riot personnel, he said.