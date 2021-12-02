Three held; dead chicken seized

LAHORE:A police team Wednesday arrested three suspects for delivering dead chicken to various parts of the city.

Almost 50kg dead chicken was recovered. The accused were identified as Ismail, Arif and Adeel. They collected dead chicken from different areas of the city to supply it to different outlets, an accused told the police. SP Rashid Hayyat said a police team tried to stop a Mazda near e-police post Ravi Bridge, but the driver did not stop the vehicle. Policemen followed and intercepted them. During checking, they found dead meat. Hayyat said the meat was supposed to be delivered to various parts of the city. The suspects have been shifted to Shahdara police station for investigation.

ROBBERS: Kahna police arrested three robbers who were identified as Ahad, Usman and Naveed. The police recovered cash, a motorbike and six mobile phones. They confessed committing many robberies. A case has been registered against them.

arrested: Punjab Society Chowki police arrested two accused and recovered 108 bottles of liquor from their possession. The accused were identified as Vishal Masih and Suneel Masih. South Cantt and Mustafabad police arrested three men for resorting to firing at wedding functions. The accused were identified as Asghar, Ashraf and Mohsin.

Girl raped: A 16-year old girl was raped by a man in the Green Town area on Wednesday. On being informed, forensic teams rushed to the crime scene and collected forensic evidence. Police arrested the accused who was identified as Shakeel. Police have registered a case.