Dar to lead umpiring panel for WI series

KARACHI: Aleem Dar, member of ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, will team up with Ahsan Raza, who is one of the four Pakistani umpires in the ICC International Panel of Umpires, for the on-field umpiring duties of the first of the three T20Is between Pakistan and the West Indies which will begin here at the National Stadium from December 13.

Dar will also be the on-field umpire for the three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures between the two teams, and will be joined by Asif Yaqoob, Ahsan Raza and Rashid Riaz for the first, second and third ODIs, respectively. Match referee Javed Malik will lead the playing control teams for all six matches.