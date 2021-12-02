Napoleon’s sword up for auction in US

NEW YORK: The dress sword carried by Napoleon Bonaparte when he staged a coup in 1799 will go under the hammer at the weekend with five other weapons that belonged to the French emperor, US auctioneers announced.

The lot, which will be put up for auction from December 3 to 5 by the Illinois-based Rock Island Auction Company, is valued at $1.5 million to $3.5 million. The sword, with its scabbard, is the “crown jewel” of the collection, said the auctioneers, who will host the sale both in person and online.