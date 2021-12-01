Steps taken to deal with smog, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that steps had been taken to deal with smog and legal action was being taken against factories causing air pollution.

The chief minister said this while talking to a delegation called on him at his office on Tuesday to discuss problems faced by the traders and industrialists. The delegation was led by former FPCCI president Anjum Nisar.

Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, secretaries of industries and environment departments, Wasa MD and others were also present. Other members of the delegation included FPCCI SVP Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, LCCI former president Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Nadeem Yasin, Ghulam Ahmad and Tanvir Sheikh.

The chief minister assured them of resolving their genuine issues and announced holding meetings with office-bearers of all the chambers of commerce and industries across the province.

No unjustified action has been taken against any factory and the matter relating to resolving the issue of water tariff would also be considered on compassionate grounds, he added and asked the industries minister to take immediate steps for resolving fertilizer-related

issues.

The hoarding of fertilizer would not be tolerated as the government was taking every possible step to ensure the provision of fertilizer at fixed rates, he informed and added that consultation with stakeholders was also in progress to resolve the issues relating to the fertilizer.

The chief minister emphasised that steps had been taken to deal with smog and legal action was being taken against factories causing air pollution. Similarly, the government had devised a relief package for the business community during corona to continue business activities and the government was fully committed to taking steps to accommodate the traders and industrialists as they were the lynchpin of the economy. The PTI-led government has taken concrete measures to ensure ease of doing business, concluded the CM.