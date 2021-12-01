Mayo Hospital ex-cashier gets jail over graft

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday awarded three-year jail term to Syed Aswar Ali Shah, former cashier of Mayo Hospital, over charges of assets beyond means.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs132.4million on the convict. According to the evidence received by the investigation team against the accused, Aswar Ali illegally made more assets than his income. According to further revelations made during the investigation, the culprit had kept anonymous properties worth crores of rupees in the name of his family during his service. The convict failed to prove the source of income from which he had bought the properties.
