Tuesday November 30, 2021
World

Iran e-commerce chief convicted

By AFP
November 30, 2021
Tehran: The head of a major Iranian e-commerce site has been sentenced to three months in jail over his platform being allegedly used for prostitution, state news agency IRNA said on Monday. It said the conviction of Achkan Armandehi, CEO of the site Divar, has been upheld on appeal.