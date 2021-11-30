Three-day Sindhi Culture Day family festival to kick off on Friday

A three-day family festival to celebrate Sindhi Culture Day will be held at the Pakistan Maritime Museum from December 3 till December 5 in collaboration with the Sindh Rangers and other organisations.

The organisers of the festival held a press conference on Monday at the Z International School and announced that homage would be paid to nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan on the first day of the festival.

DG Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab and famous sports personalities would be welcomed on the second day, while veteran comedians Moin Akhtar and Umer Shareef would be remembered on the festival’s third and final day.

Speaking at the press conference, the event’s strategic partner, Baber Abbasi, said the visitors would be told about the services of our heroes. Apart from remembering our heroes, he said, they would have various cultural activities, fun activities for children and food stalls.

Z group’s CEO and educationist, Zeeshan Altaf Lohya, said culture played an important role in the progress of any nation. “Our culture is very deep-rooted, but we don’t celebrate it the way we should,” he said, adding that there was a dire need to highlight our culture internationally.

He said celebrating cultural days should be made mandatory in all private and public schools across the country, adding that children and families would be part of the Festival and it would be promoted globally.

The chief organiser of the event, Sheharyar Ahmed, the living legends of the country would be paid tribute at the festival. The Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, he said, was also supporting them and they would have their stall and exhibition at the festival. The visitors would be able to relish Sindhi dance, music, Sufi kalam, concert and stage performances by various schools and colleges.