New York deploys observers to monitor Trump's deportation efforts

New York Attorney General Letitia James

New York is creating a team of legal observers that will don purple vests to monitor and record the Trump administration's immigration enforcement officers as they seek to detain and deport migrants, the state's attorney general said on Tuesday.

The announcement follows weeks of sometimes violent tumult in Minneapolis, where US President Donald Trump has deployed thousands of armed, masked agents as he tries to deport more migrants than any of his predecessors.

US President Donald Trump

According to Reuters, New York Attorney General Letitia James said the state's new legal observers would be volunteer employees from her office, trained to observe, without interfering, whether Trump's immigration enforcement "remains within the bounds of the law."

"I am proud to protect New Yorkers' constitutional rights to speak freely, protest peacefully, and go about their lives without fear of unlawful federal action," James, a Democrat, said in a statement.

"We have seen in Minnesota how quickly and tragically federal operations can escalate in the absence of transparency and accountability."

Trump has reserved his most aggressive surges in immigration enforcement for states governed by his political opponents, particularly California, Illinois and Minnesota.

New York is home to one of the biggest and busiest DHS field offices, but Trump has not announced any major enforcement surge in the state.