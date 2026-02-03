Drew Barrymore shares unfiltered take on dating men in their 20s

Drew Barrymore says it seems 'wrong' to date men in 20s

Drew Barrymore is "grossed out" by the thought of dating men in their 20s now that she’s 50.

Barrymore shared her take on the matter of dating younger people while hosting Ross Mathews and Food Network star Sunny Anderson on The Drew Barrymore.

"Can everybody remember that dating is supposed to be fun? You know, like, go out and just have fun," said Mathews, 46, who married husband Wellinthon García in 2022.

The 50 First Dates star told him, "Can you tell the men I go on dates with that? Because they have lost the memo. I love to, like, date from Psychos.com. I'm not kidding. I've had a bad run."

Anderson then asked her if she has "tried [dating], like, the 20-somethings?"

"You know what?" replied the Charlie’s Angels actress, "no — I'm totally grossed out by that. No, I have children and it seems wrong now."

Barrymore shares two daughters, 13 and 11, with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

Anderson begged to differ, saying, "Well, you might have tried a 20-something and it didn't go well. I have tried the 20-somethings and it was fabulous!"

Mathews chimed in, asking, "Can I ask a followup? When you were 'trying' stuff with a 20-something, what something were you? Were you a 30-something or 40?"

Anderson said, "I was 40-something. It was before my guy moved in. He knew I was having fun."

"And you recommend it?" asked Mathews.

She responded, "Yeah, because you don't care. Yeah. But if it's, like, real dating ... I need to know, honey, before we go on the date, like where do you, I wanna know where you stand politically, I wanna know if you think that I have a right to make decisions for my own body. I do wanna know what TV shows you watch and why. I wanna know all the stuff, I do. I wanna weed them out early."

Drew Barrymore has often spoken about her dating status and experiences with guests on her show.