'The Housemaid' director shares major deleted scene will appear in sequel

Director axed Sydney Sweeney & Michele Morrone scene in 'The Housemaid'

There is a scene in The Housemaid, a film that has raged on at the box office, between Sydney Sweeney and Michele Morrone.



However, it was axed from the final edit.

Now, Paul Feig, the director behind the psychological thriller drama, says the audience at the test screenings showed little interest in the scene, leading the makers to remove it.

"When you're putting a movie together and you're doing your test screenings, you find out there's certain moments when people want to be with one character and people want to be with other characters. That was the only scene we had to lose."

But he also tells the People the scene featuring the two stars may return in the sequel.

"But if there's another [film], it probably will come back in a sequel if that happens, if people go to the movies and make this happen."

The Housemaid, released last year, has become a top box-office hit for Sweeney, raking in more than $300 million.

The actress previously expressed her enthusiasm for reprising her character in the sequel, telling People, "I was such a huge fan of the books, so I would be just as happy as everyone else being able to see more Housemaids come to life and getting to explore more of Millie."

Meanwhile, the filming on the sequel, which is based on Freida McFadden's 2023 novel of the same name, will begin in 2026.