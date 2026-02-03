Photo: Here's how David Harbour split planted Lily Allen's musical comeback

Lily Allen and David Harbour have officially gone their separate ways, announcing their split in January 2025 following reports that they had been in an open relationship.

As Allen recently reflected on the support she received from her parents during that period, a November 2025 interview has resurfaced in which the singer offered rare insight into how the strain of her marriage impacted her creativity.

Speaking to Interview Magazine, Allen explained that her album West End Girl arrived seven years after her previous release, No Shame, because she was not in the right emotional headspace to make music she believed in.

“Well, everything I was writing was dog s***.”

“I felt like I had writer's block or something, but actually I think I just knew that something wasn't right,” the 40-year-old singer confessed.

She added that her instinct to be honest in her songwriting made it impossible to push through creatively while her personal life felt unsettled.

“I always strive to tell the truth in my art, so I guess I subconsciously knew that something wasn't right in my personal life, and I couldn't go there creatively because if I did, then it would all fall apart.”

“I wouldn't say I was ashamed (of the music) but I was not excited by anything I had done to the point where I wanted to share it with people that I love, never mind the rest of the world,” the Smile hitmaker said, adding, “Whereas when I started writing this, I was immediately like, 'I'm onto something,'” after which she signed off from the chat.