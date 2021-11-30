TVET institutes to enhance quality of training

Islamabad: National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) is implementing component-2 “International Accreditation of selected Pakistani TVET institutes” under NAVTTC’s Prime Minister’s Special Package to Implement “Skills for All” Strategy for TVET Sector Development in Pakistan under Kamyab Jawan Initiative.

NAVTTC under Chairman, Javed Hassan and Executive Director, Sajid Baloch is ensuring that the quality of Pakistani institutes is brought at par with international standards. Thus aiming to have international accreditation for selected institutes throughout Pakistan, NAVTTC with the help of ILO support in conducting International Accreditation of ten Pakistani TVET institutions through Asia Pacific Accreditation and Certification Commission (APACC).