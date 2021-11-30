TVET institutes to enhance quality of training

Islamabad: National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) is implementing component-2 “International Accreditation of selected Pakistani TVET institutes” under NAVTTC’s Prime Minister’s Special Package to Implement “Skills for All” Strategy for TVET Sector Development in Pakistan under Kamyab Jawan Initiative.
NAVTTC under Chairman, Javed Hassan and Executive Director, Sajid Baloch is ensuring that the quality of Pakistani institutes is brought at par with international standards. Thus aiming to have international accreditation for selected institutes throughout Pakistan, NAVTTC with the help of ILO support in conducting International Accreditation of ten Pakistani TVET institutions through Asia Pacific Accreditation and Certification Commission (APACC).
Islamabad: ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ Centre for Peace, Reconciliation and Reconstruction Studies of Islamic Research...
Rawalpindi: Joint Action Committee of All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Associations organised a seminar on...
Islamabad: Remarkably enough, Ehsaas Emergency Cash—despite being the biggest social protection package in...
Islamabad: Federal government has recently promulgated local government ordinance and devolved education to the level...
Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority has awarded Rs10.28 billion contract to the National Logistic Cell for...
Islamabad: Women are playing a significant role in the development of Pakistan, as a large number of women are...