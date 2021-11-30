IG for improving traffic system

LAHORE: IGP Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed all RPOs, DPOs to formulate special plans to improve the traffic management system in their respective districts. He directed them to ensure smooth flow of traffic on busy highways in cities i.e. Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad. Giving instructions regarding violation of traffic rules, he said that action should be expedited against vehicles emitting high smoke on highways. The culprits of one wheeling, one-way and other traffic violations do not deserve any sympathy and legal actions should be taken against them without any delay. As per spokesperson of Punjab Police, over 74 lakh challans were issued for violation of traffic rules in Punjab and around 380,490 vehicles were detained for causing environmental pollution.

Arrested: Shafiqabad police arrested a murder accused shortly after he killed a man. The accused Muhammad Asif stabbed Asif to death during a minor altercation.

Found dead: A youth was found dead in the canal in the limits of Mughalpura police on Monday. Some passersby spotted the body floating in the canal and informed police. The victim was identified as Tahir, a resident of Harbanspura. The victim was said to be a drug addict and it was suspected that he had accidentally fallen in the canal. Body was handed over to the heirs.

Murder: Ravi Road police arrested a man involved in two murders. The accused Barkatullah had killed Samiullah in Ravi Road area and Inamullah in KP Bajaur.

Accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,078 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 14 people died, whereas 1,149 were injured. Out of this, 686 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.