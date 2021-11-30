Minister seeks investment in Punjab projects

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Bhatti said that historic measures have been taken for the growth of healthy culture in the province. There are great opportunities for investors to invest in our projects; he said this while addressing the participants at Pakistan Pavilion in Dubai Expo on Monday. Bhatti said an international level 5-star hotel is being constructed in Nishtar Park Complex. “After the construction of 5-star hotel, we will be able to organise all of our sports events including international cricket matches at Gaddafi Stadium in a peaceful atmosphere”. Former cricketer Shahid Afridi also attended Dubai Expo. Secretary Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani and DG Javed Chohan were also present on this occasion. Afridi on this occasion appreciated the measures taken by Punjab Govt for the promotion of sports. The participants of ceremony were also shown sports documentaries of Youth Affairs Dept Punjab on this occasion.