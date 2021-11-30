FMPAC launches awareness drive

LAHORE: The fertiliser industry launched an awareness campaign among farmers about prescribed prices of the urea fertiliser, asking them not pay higher prices, a statement said on Monday.
Fertiliser Manufacturers of Pakistan Advisory Council (FMPAC) organised the campaign to discourage profiteers and hoarders of urea. An official of the FMPAC said the industry supports steps taken by the government to manage hoarding and resultant profiteering on urea.
“Media campaign has also been launched whereby information is being communicated to the farmers about the prescribed prices and to urge them not to pay more than the prescribed rates”, the FMPAC stated. Dispatch information is being provided to the government authorities on a daily basis who are now supervising sales, he added.
