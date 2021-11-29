Two women killed, three others injured in wall collapse

SUKKUR: Two women were killed, when a wall of a house in Dadu collapsed on Saturday. The incident occurred in village Khanpur Junejo near Khairpur Nathanshah, district Dadu. The deceased were identified as Aisha, w/o Muhammad Usman, and Husna, w/o Menho Khan Veesar. The neighbours managed to rescue three others, including a woman from the debris, identified as Haseena, w/o Nizam. They were taken to Khairpur Nathan Shah Hospital.
