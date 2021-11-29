Winter packs distributed among TDPs from Tirah

PESHAWAR: The Meenay Laas, a group of volunteers, distributed winter packs among the temporarily displaced persons from Tirah valley.

The group collects donations online and helps poor and ignored sections of society. Meena Laas has been doing welfare work on a small scale for the last 11 years. In Oct 2021, MeenaY Laas distributed ration among 160 families, recently repatriated, to Tirah Rajgal peripheries.

The returning IDPs had requested for winter relief at the same time as winter gets really harsh in Tirah. Meenay Laas, led by Meena Gabeena, spread their voice and managed to provide a handsome winter relief package to 200 repatriated families of Tirah.

Winter relief pack consisted of 11 items, a quilt, a mattress/tulai, shawls for women & girls, shoes, sweaters for children, caps and umbrellas for each family.