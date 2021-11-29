EU, Nato vow action against hybrid threats on Baltic visit

Vilnius: EU and Nato leaders on Sunday vowed to step up cooperation against hybrid threats on a visit to Lithuania dominated by talks on the Belarus migrant crisis and Russia’s military build-up near Ukraine.
Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also repeated his call on Russia to "de-escalate" its military build-up on the border with Ukraine and warned of "costs and consequences" if it used force. The visit by Stoltenberg and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen comes ahead of a meeting of Nato foreign ministers including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Latvia this week. A hybrid threat is a security challenge combining traditional military means and non-military tactics such as disinformation.
Naypyidaw, Myanmar: Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is expected to hear the verdict in her incitement trial on...
Bridgetown, Barbados: Barbados is about to cut ties with the British monarchy, but the legacy of a sometimes brutal...
bullets in Italy’s mafia ‘maxi-trial’Ag AFPLamezia Terme, Italy: A dead dolphin on a doormat and windows smashed...
Krista Michels can’t get enough of the online services that allow American shoppers to pay for everything from...
Vienna: The long-awaited resumption of international talks in Vienna to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal will take...
Luanda: Angola has become the first southern African country to suspend flights from its regional neighbours in a bid...