People across the country are suffering from gas shortage. They buy LPG cylinders which – at almost 200 per kilogram – are too expensive for most. The poor then are compelled to use wood for fire.
Unfortunately, the government has so far failed to do anything to remedy the problem. Undoubtedly, it is not a big problem for those who are well off. But those who make an average of Rs1000 a day, can barely afford to pay for these cylinders. The authorities should take immediate measures to provide relief to people.
Waseem Ahmed
Hub
Swat is famous for its scenic beauty. However, with time, this beauty has become tainted. Construction companies have...
Electronic voting machines have been approved by the joint session of parliament. Two questions come to mind. One,...
Residents of Langer, Jhelum lack many basic facilities. There are about 2,000 residents in the town, but,...
The daily ranking compiled by IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company, reveals that the air quality of Lahore is...
On November 22, human rights activist Khurram Parvez was arrested by India’s National Investigation Agency in...
The TLP must be held accountable for challenging the writ of the state. Instead, the government has removed the TLP...