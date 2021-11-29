People across the country are suffering from gas shortage. They buy LPG cylinders which – at almost 200 per kilogram – are too expensive for most. The poor then are compelled to use wood for fire.

Unfortunately, the government has so far failed to do anything to remedy the problem. Undoubtedly, it is not a big problem for those who are well off. But those who make an average of Rs1000 a day, can barely afford to pay for these cylinders. The authorities should take immediate measures to provide relief to people.

Waseem Ahmed

Hub