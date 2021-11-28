‘Social security cards to be given to 2m workers in Punjab’

MULTAN: The Punjab Human Resource Ministry has planned to register two million workers and issue them social security cards with full coverage of education and health while the whole system has been made digital across the province.

Addressing a special meeting of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry executive committee members, the Punjab Human Resource minister said the ministry had registered 1.15 million labourers from 900,000 in the past couple of months.

The ministry has planned to extend workers registration to two million at the end of PTI tenure. The labour representatives from all the eleven districts of South Punjab participated in the convention.

The minister announced social security cards to 1.1 million registered industrial workers across the province.

He said Social Security Cards had been issued to 640,000. He said the Punjab government has increased marriage and death grants for industrial workers. The amount of marriage grant has been increased from Rs 0.8 million to Rs 1 million.