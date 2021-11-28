Two soldiers martyred in NW terrorists attack

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers were martyred in a terrorists attack in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations ((ISPR) said Saturday. The terrorists targeted a military post in Datta Khel, North Waziristan. During intense exchange of fire, two soldiers, Naik Rehman, 27, resident of Chitral, and Lance Naik Arif, 22, resident of Tank, embraced Shahadat. The search operation was underway to eliminate terrorists in the area.
