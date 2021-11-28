PMA concerned over new COVID-19 Omicron variant

LAHORE : Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) is very much concerned over the classification of a new Covid-19 variant by W.H.O namely Omicron which is "highly transmissible". It was first detected in South Africa and now reaching other parts of the world through travelers. In South Africa, very mild to moderate symptoms of this variant are clinically found with no loss of smell or taste.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, PMA (Centre) Honorary Secretary General Dr. S.M Qaisar Sajjad said that PMA once again warns the government to be prepared and vigilant and immediately take preventive measures to prevent this variant entering into our country. We suggest imposing a temporary ban on air travel from southern Africa and other countries of this region. We strongly suggest the government to improve the facilities at air ports and other entry points of the country to scan and monitor the passengers and resume antigen Covid-19 test at Air Ports specially the passengers arriving from high risk countries particularly from South Africa. If anybody is found with symptoms of Covid-19 should be quarantined at entry points for monitoring. The patients tested positive for Coronavirus should be kept in isolation facilities.

Government should take all the required preventive measures and immediately implement SOPs strictly. We are scared that if government fails to do so, God forbid we can face another wave of Covid-19 most likely by the mid or end of the December. It could be serious because this new variant is more contagious. We should be very careful to avoid any untoward situation that can lead to worsen the Covid situation in the country.

PMA requests people to get vaccinated. The people who do not get them vaccinated could face the intricacy of the disease. We also request you to adopt preventive measures, Wear mask whenever you go out, keep social distance, wash or sanitize your hands with proper intervals, avoid shaking hands and hugging. Moreover by preventing Covid-19 we will be able to keep on moving our trade and business otherwise government will be compelled to impose Corona related restrictions again. Be aware that if you are vaccinated you can get infected with mild to moderate symptoms. This is a wakeup call only so do not be in panic.