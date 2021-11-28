DIR: Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Information Fatehullah Khan said on Saturday that climate change had impacted the entire world.

He said that different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Upper Dir, Chitral, Swat and Upper Kohistan and Gilgit-Baltistan had also been affected by the hazardous effects of global warming.

He said the government had taken concrete steps to minimize melting of glaciers and to prevent floods.

He was addressing a training workshop for journalists organized by the GlOF project II- with the collaboration United National Development Programme (UNDP).

Fatehullah appreciated the GLOF- II project and the UNDP for arranging such workshops for media persons to create awareness among the people about climate change.

He said the government should cooperate with the GLOP project to minimize the hazardous and damaging effects of global warming.

Provincial Coordinator GLOF Project-II GB, Abdul Basit, Anam Rathore and Aneeta Karim and journalists from GB and KP participated in the three-day workshop.