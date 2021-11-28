 
Sunday November 28, 2021
Wasim beats Rober Barrera

November 28, 2021

LAHORE: Pakistani boxing ace Mohammad Wasim defeated Rober Barrera in a 12-round flyweight clash of the World Boxing Association (WBA) at Moto-Space Dubai, United Arabs Emirates (UAE), on Friday night.

Each round consisted of three minutes. Wasim, 34, fought bravely and did not allow his challenger to settle feet in the ring. He attacked countless times and earned vital points.