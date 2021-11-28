Punjab to curb fertiliser hoarding

LAHORE: Punjab government decided to immediately activate an online portal to prevent hoarding of fertilizers and to monitor their supply, a statement said on Saturday.

The provincial government has issued instructions to all relevant departments and divisional commissioners in this regard, during a meeting jointly chaired by Federal Secretary Industries Jawwad Rafique Malik and Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal at the Civil Secretariat.

The meeting also decided to take action against the government officials who are playing the role of middlemen in fertilizers’ business.

Speaking at the meeting, the chief secretary said the online portal would facilitate the officials to fully monitor supplies to dealers from fertilizer companies and obtain information about stocks available in each district.

He directed the Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to immediately give all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners access to the portal.

The chief secretary asked the field officers to ensure a prominent display of banners showing prices of fertilizers and contact numbers for registering complaints against overcharging.

He also issued instructions regarding sealing shops of the profiteers and keeping a check on movement of fertilizers in the bordering districts.

Jawwad Rafique Malik said all the concerned commissioners and deputy commissioners should come out in the field to ensure the availability of fertilizers at the rate fixed by the government. He said the sale of urea at a price higher than Rs 1768 per bag could not be allowed in any case.

The meeting was briefed that according to a report of the special branch, crackdown on hoarders has helped bring down the prices of fertilizers in the province.

The additional chief secretary, Chairman PITB, additional secretary industries division, and officers concerned attended the meeting while all the divisional commissioners participated through video link.