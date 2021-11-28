Dangers of dogmatism

At present, no single ideology can bring prosperity to a nation, as no ideology is perfect. In a world infested by the coronavirus, inequality and economic stagnation, communism and socialism seem more appealing than capitalism. The belief that our country can make progress only through privatising industries or deregulating capital markets seems wrong. There is a dire need to redistribute wealth, implement progressive land reforms, formalise informal work, and cap profits.
However, capitalism advocates democracy – which is a good thing – and communism may led to totalitarian governments with burgeoning defence budgets, like those of North Korea. Relying on any single ideology is dangerous. The government then should pick whichever is good for our country from different ideologies.
Haleema Sadia
Rawalpindi
