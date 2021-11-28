No time to waste

The State Bank of Pakistan has increased the interest rate to 8.75 percent which is a big increment of 150 basis points. One fears that the current situation of the economy might lead to more increase in the interest rate in the near future.
With inflation rates already over nine percent, are we heading towards an economic crisis in the coming months? Even Turkey, a country economically stronger than Pakistan, is facing difficult times. The Turkish Lira has plunged by 42 percent within a year. As a result, people are demanding the president’s resignation. Our government must take measures to tackle the economic problems people are facing.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
This refers to the editorial ‘Nasla demolition’ . The editorial discusses a pressing issue. Unsuspecting buyers...
After Nimrita Kumari's mysterious murder, another medical student from the same college allegedly committed suicide in...
At present, no single ideology can bring prosperity to a nation, as no ideology is perfect. In a world infested by the...
This refers to the article ‘All glam, no dam’ by Salaar Khan. The writer has adroitly discussed the matter of...
Residents of Balochistan are once again confronting a gas crisis. Every winter, gas pressure across the province...
Pakistan is currently the fourth most expensive country and the policies of the incumbent government are responsible...