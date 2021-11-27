1,050 gram ice drug recovered, three held

CHARSADDA: The Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) and the local police here on Friday recovered around 1,050 gram ice drug and arrested three alleged smugglers.

The police sources said that acting on a tip-off, cops and the members of the NET put up a barricade at Jamalabad checkpost in the limits of Mandani Police Station.

The cops manning the checkpost signaled a white coloured car bearing registration number (ARD258) to stop. Upon thorough search, the cops recovered around 1,050 gram ice drug from the secret cavities of the car. The police arrested three accused identified as Attaullah, Waqas and Shamshad. The police registered a case against the accused under the relevant sections of the law.