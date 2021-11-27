 
Saturday November 27, 2021
Man kills wife over Karo Kari

November 27, 2021

SUKKUR: A man on Friday gunned down his wife after declaring her ‘Kari’ in district Kashmore. Reports said accused Muhammad Saleh Mahamdani had gunned down his 25-year-old wife Sakina after charging her of committing adultery in Bakhshapur, district Kashmore. The police shifted the body to a local hospital, while they said the accused after committing the crime, had managed to escape from the scene.