Punjab CS orders crackdown on fertiliser hoarders

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal on Friday directed all the deputy commissioners to intensify the ongoing crackdown on the dealers involved in hoarding and profiteering of fertilizers.
He issued this direction while presiding over a video link meeting of all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners. Speaking at the meeting, the chief secretary said that the crackdown must be continued on the pattern of administrative measures taken against sugar hoarding. He asked the officers to ensure a prominent display of prices of fertilizers at the shops in the form of banners. He said that urea fertilizer was available in abundance but artificial shortage was being created through hoarding.
The chief secretary said that those making money by creating an artificial shortage of fertilizers would be dealt with iron hands and the dealers would be blacklisted if they do not stop profiteering. He mentioned that no one would be allowed to exploit farmers, adding that hoarders were not only culprits of growers but the whole nation. He said that ample availability of urea fertilizer would be ensured for the wheat crop. All the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners attended the meeting through a video conferencing.
LAHORE: Investigation police teams arrested 11 criminals involved in murders and robberies.
OKARA: Two women were raped in separate incidents here on Friday. In the first incident, daughter-in-law of Hameed...
KABUL: The delegations of the Islamic Emirate and the US are set to meet in Qatar’s capital Doha on Saturday.The...
SUKKUR: A man on Friday gunned down his wife after declaring her ‘Kari’ in district Kashmore. Reports said accused...
SUKKUR: Three different incidents of suicides were reported from Sanghar, Umarkot and Khairpur districts on...
KARACHI: The direct election for mayor in a city like Karachi is not humanly possible given its massive size and so...