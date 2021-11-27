 
Saturday November 27, 2021
Three held for killing lawyer's female assistant

November 27, 2021

LAHORE: CIA Model Town on Thursday arrested three persons for killing a lawyer’s female assistant in the Johar Town area. The victim Aqeela Subhani was killed by a shooter hired by the second wife of her husband. The accused Rabia confessed that her husband did not give her time and attention, so she planned the murder of Aqeela. She gave Rs1 lakh to the shooter in advance.