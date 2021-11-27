Three held for killing lawyer's female assistant

LAHORE: CIA Model Town on Thursday arrested three persons for killing a lawyer’s female assistant in the Johar Town area. The victim Aqeela Subhani was killed by a shooter hired by the second wife of her husband. The accused Rabia confessed that her husband did not give her time and attention, so she planned the murder of Aqeela. She gave Rs1 lakh to the shooter in advance.
LAHORE: Investigation police teams arrested 11 criminals involved in murders and robberies.
OKARA: Two women were raped in separate incidents here on Friday. In the first incident, daughter-in-law of Hameed...
KABUL: The delegations of the Islamic Emirate and the US are set to meet in Qatar’s capital Doha on Saturday.The...
SUKKUR: A man on Friday gunned down his wife after declaring her ‘Kari’ in district Kashmore. Reports said accused...
SUKKUR: Three different incidents of suicides were reported from Sanghar, Umarkot and Khairpur districts on...
KARACHI: The direct election for mayor in a city like Karachi is not humanly possible given its massive size and so...