India can’t keep Kashmir at gunpoint: Mehbooba

SRINAGAR: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday warned the Indian government that it cannot keep Kashmir by holding a stick or a gun on the heads of the people.

Addressing a public rally at Neel village of Banihal, Mehbooba Mufti said the history is testimony to the fact that no powerful nation has ruled the people on the might of guns. “You cannot keep Kashmir by holding a stick or a gun on the heads of the people,” she said, adding that the US failed to rule Afghanistan on the strength of power and had to leave the country.

She asked the Indian government to restore Article 370 and resolve the Kashmir issue as the people of Kashmir want return of their identity and honour. The PDP president asked the people to stand united and strengthen their voice for the success of the struggle in support of the restoration of special status guaranteed by the Indian Constitution and safeguard the identity and honour of the people of IIOJ&K.