JI wants govt to give details of foreign debts

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Acting Ameer Liaquat Baloch has demanded that the Imran government should give the details of the expenditure of huge foreign debts it acquired in the past 40 months and explain why inflation, unemployment, production costs and poverty are rising despite those huge loans and the so-called NAB recoveries, external and internal debts. The ruling elite and bureaucracy should explain why only the common people are being burdened under debts.