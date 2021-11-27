Sindh register first win as Abrar takes 11 wickets

LAHORE: Young leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed took his maiden first-class ten-wicket haul as Sindh registered their first win of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22 season.

Resuming their second innings at the overnight score of 132 for five, Balochistan were bowled out for 158 runs to hand Sindh a comprehensive innings and 188-run victory at the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi, in the sixth-round tie.

Sindh bowlers led by Abrar ran through the Balochistan lower-order in less than 10 overs on day three. Abrar, who took six wickets for 40, was supported by seasoned pacer Sohail Khan, who took three wickets for 41. Sohail reached the 500 first-class wickets milestone during the innings. This was the 117th first-class match of the 37-year-old’s career.

Abrar and Sohail combined to take 18 wickets in the match (Abrar 11, Sohail seven). Ayaz Tasawar (45) was the top-scorer for Balochistan in their second innings.

Sindh gained 28 points while Balochistan had to content with a mere three.

In the match between Central and Southern Punjab at the State Bank of Pakistan Stadium, Karachi, Central Punjab opener Rizwan Hussain added 100 runs to his overnight 153-run tally as his side took control of the match.

The left-handed Rizwan hit 34 fours and three sixes in his monumental batting effort that came off 337 balls. Rizwan was eventually dismissed by Salman Ali Agha.

Rizwan found good support from Ahmed Safi Abdullah (24). Nisar Ahmed scored 54 off 53 balls (six fours, three sixes) to propel Central Punjab to 459. Aamer took five wickets for Southern Punjab conceding 122 runs in 28.4 overs. Muhammad Imran took two wickets.

Central Punjab made the most of their 199-run first innings lead by reducing Southern Punjab to 105 for five in their second innings at stumps on day three. Pacer Bilawal Iqbal took three wickets for a mere 12 runs in 6.5 overs.

Yousuf Babar was unbeaten on 30 and Southern Punjab will be homing for a major contribution by him and the lower-order batters if they are to avoid an innings defeat.

At the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took a 34-run first innings lead over Northern, courtesy an unbeaten 128 from Adil Amin, who had resumed his innings at 104. Adil remained unbeaten as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bowled out for 284 in 93.4 overs. Pacer Kashif Ali took five wickets for 45 while Zaid Alam took two for 34.

Northern were well-served by Umar Amin in their second innings as the seasoned left-hander posted his 23rd first-class century. Umar hit 12 fours in his gritty 196-ball effort. Mubasir Khan, who had fallen four short of a century in the first innings, scored 52 with seven fours.

Northern finished the day at 240 for six after 66 overs of their second innings. They will start the final day with a 206-run lead with four wickets in hand. The match will become exciting if Khyber Pakhtunkhwa manages to get rid of the remaining Northern batters in time for a fourth innings chase. Irfanullah Shah and Asif Afridi took two wickets each for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.