Pakistan’s chances of shooting quotas for Paris 2024 increase

KARACHI: Pakistan’s chances of winning quota places for Paris 2024 in shooting have increased as International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has increased Quota Places for Asia.

The ISSF Executive Committee in its meeting on November 7 revised the Quota Places for all continents and has increased 10 quota places for Asia.

“This has increased our chances of winning quotas for the next Olympics,” said Secretary National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) Razi Ahmed while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that Pakistan won three quota places for Tokyo 2020 in the Asia continent competitions, so increase in quota places from 38 to 48 is surely in favour of Pakistan.

“Our target is to win four or five quota places for Paris 2024,” said Razi, adding that the general body meeting of ASC on Saturday (today) would make things clearer.

It is to be noted that Quota places for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be allocated at the 2022-2023 World Championships.