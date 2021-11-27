Immigration story

On November 19, when House Democrats passed a $2.2 trillion social safety net and climate bill, they left out a signature Biden administration commitment: a path to citizenship for the 10.2 million undocumented immigrants living in the US Instead, they included in the budget bill a provision for a temporary status called ‘parole’, a five-year protection from deportation along with eligibility for work permits. If the provision is passed in the Senate, it will also give immigrants an opportunity to renew the protected status for another five years. But even that development is iffy. Senate negotiations on the budget bill, particularly on immigration, may be more grueling than in the House.

While some immigration advocates hail parole as a step forward, others decry it as a betrayal: an endorsement of a second-class status for millions of individuals, including DACA recipients, who have been contributing to their communities and working in essential fields (eg agriculture, construction, and health care) for many years. Clearly a narrative of menacing migrants held sway, as House Democrats in swing districts got nervous about being associated with ‘expansive immigration reform’.

How can such a narrative hold so much power, particularly when opinion surveys show that Americans strongly support a path to citizenship for DACA recipients and millions of essential workers? One reason is that the story serves the interests of influential politicians, commentators, think tanks, and private detention companies, all of whom profit from it in one respect or another. When prominent individuals and organizations repeat the story often enough and loudly enough, its influence grows exponentially.

Early in November, 39 Republican Congress members representing border state districts wrote House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, urging them not to incorporate any immigration provisions, including parole, into the social safety net and climate bill. Citing the large numbers of border encounters recorded this year by US Customs and Border Protection officials, they sought to paint the migrants’ presence in ominous terms, associating the migrants with criminality and arguing that, “we cannot afford to create new incentives to illegal migration in the midst of this crisis.”

In painting such a picture, the 39 Republicans ignored numerous studies showing conclusively that immigrants, including unauthorized immigrants and immigrant youth, have lower crime rates than native-born citizens. These studies make clear that harsh anti-immigrant policies, including detention and expulsion, have little value in fighting crime.

The 39 also ignore the powerful “push” factors that cause people to leave their homes in search of safety, freedom, and livelihood. Their negative narrative says nothing about the Haitians who fled their country after a 2010 earthquake that left 217,000 people dead and 1.5 million homeless, nor about the political instability and violence that have racked the country after its president was assassinated this year.

Nor do they reference the Hondurans left devastated and desperate by the back-to-back Hurricanes Eta and Iota last year, as well as by food insecurity, corruption, and extortion by gangs. Nor is there any mention of peoples from other countries where war, corruption, destitution, and climate-related drought and flooding have made life untenable.

Excerpted: ‘Which Immigration Story Will Prevail?’

Courtesy: Counterpunch.org