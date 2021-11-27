Sikh yatrees return to India

LAHORE:Around 2,889 Sikh yatrees returned to India via Wagah on Friday after completing their 10-day yatra in connection with Baba Guru Nanak's 552nd Birthday celebrations.

Additional Secretary Shrines Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Rana Shahid bade farewell to the guests with special gifts and best wishes amidst loud slogans - long live Pakistan, long live Sikh-Muslim friendship. Sikh leaders Sardar Balwinder Singh, Giani Harpreet Singh and Sardar Joga thanked the government and the Evacuee Trust Property Board for extending best hospitality and making the best arrangements for the protection and care of the Gurdwaras in Pakistan. The respect and love we found in Pakistan will never be forgotten, they said. Sikh women also expressed happiness over their care and other arrangements, including security and medical etc.