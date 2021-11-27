Sikh yatrees return to India

LAHORE:Around 2,889 Sikh yatrees returned to India via Wagah on Friday after completing their 10-day yatra in connection with Baba Guru Nanak's 552nd Birthday celebrations.
Additional Secretary Shrines Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Rana Shahid bade farewell to the guests with special gifts and best wishes amidst loud slogans - long live Pakistan, long live Sikh-Muslim friendship. Sikh leaders Sardar Balwinder Singh, Giani Harpreet Singh and Sardar Joga thanked the government and the Evacuee Trust Property Board for extending best hospitality and making the best arrangements for the protection and care of the Gurdwaras in Pakistan. The respect and love we found in Pakistan will never be forgotten, they said. Sikh women also expressed happiness over their care and other arrangements, including security and medical etc.
LAHORE:Renowned multilingual calligrapher Okasha Sahil was awarded two gold medals by two reputed organisations and a...
LAHORE:Researchers from the Institute of Development and Economic Alternatives , LUMS and Princeton University are...
LAHORE:HR Department of the University of Management and Technology organised Long Service Award ceremony to honour...
LAHORE:Motorway Police Training College Sheikhupura celebrated NH&MP 25th Raising Day in a befitting manner on Friday....
LAHORE:Punjab govt on Friday has decided to appoint former Test cricketer Shahid Afridi as Ambassador of Youth Affairs...
LAHORE:Professor Dr Samra Mohsin Khan presented a paper titled “Trade, Peshawar and development of Mohalla...