Govt hospitals being upgraded in eight districts: secretary

LAHORE:Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Imran Sikandar Baloch said special attention is being paid to upgrade government hospitals in 8 districts of Punjab under PM’s Health Initiatives; he said this while chairing an important meeting at Primary and Secondary Healthcare office here on Friday. The key agendas of the meeting were to discuss steps taken by the prime minister regarding various health initiatives. Special Secretary Saleha Saeed, Additional Secretary Sundus Irshad and DG Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jahangir were also present in the meeting. Imran Sikandar directed the relevant authorities to fill the vacant vacancies of all vertical programmes.

Basic steps are also being taken to improve the health of the people of Punjab, he added. He stressed upon timely delivery of vaccines for the EPI and upgradation of BSL-3 labs in Punjab. Secretary Health also ordered Service Delivery Unit officers to further improve their performance.

90 new corona cases: Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Friday said that during the last 24 hours, 90 new cases of corona were reported across the province. In a statement issued here, he said that 52 positive cases were reported in Lahore. The secretary said that so far, the total number of cases had reached 442,816. Besides, 424,666 patients have fully recovered.