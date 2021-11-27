Court ruling on Meghan privacy case due next week

LONDON: A British court will rule next week on an appeal by Associated Newspapers against a previous judgement that it breached Meghan Markle’s privacy by publishing a letter to her father, court listings showed on Friday. The newspaper group, which publishes the Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail and MailOnline, is appealing against a High Court decision that the letter deserved privacy protections.
CAIRO: The UN mission in Libya condemned on Friday an attack by armed men on an appeals court as it was set to...
GRAMOTEINO, Russia: Russia on Friday was mourning more than 50 people who died in a Siberian coal mine disaster,...
PARIS: The Archbishop of Paris, Michel Aupetit, has offered his resignation to Pope Francis due to his "ambiguous...
ROME: France and Italy sought to move past recent tensions and signed a new treaty on Friday to formalise their...
MOSCOW: Belarus´s strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko told migrants on the border with Poland on Friday that he...
LUXEMBOURG: The European Union´s General Court on Friday refused to restore exiled ex-Catalan leader Carles...