Saturday November 27, 2021
World

Court ruling on Meghan privacy case due next week

By AFP
November 27, 2021

LONDON: A British court will rule next week on an appeal by Associated Newspapers against a previous judgement that it breached Meghan Markle’s privacy by publishing a letter to her father, court listings showed on Friday. The newspaper group, which publishes the Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail and MailOnline, is appealing against a High Court decision that the letter deserved privacy protections.