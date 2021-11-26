Sindh eyeing innings win over Balochistan

LAHORE: Sindh consolidated their strong position on day two of their sixth-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy clash against Balochistan with a huge first innings lead.

Resuming at the overnight score of 229 for one, Sindh were bowled out for 442 runs in their first innings against Balochistan at the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi.

Opener Ahsan Ali, who scored a century on Wednesday, fell six runs short of a double century. The right-hander hit 28 fours in his 194 off 220 balls. Middle-order batter Saad Khan contributed 56 off 78 balls as Sindh gained a massive 338-run first innings lead. Khurram Shehzad took three wickets while Akif Javed and Gohar Faiz took two wickets apiece. Balochistan were dismissed for just 96 in their first innings.

Balochistan in their second innings had reached 132 for five in 32 overs by close, facing a 206-run deficit with two days left. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, who had collected his maiden first-class five-fer the other day, took four second innings wickets.

Sindh collected a total of 11 first innings points while Balochistan had to be content with three first innings points.

At the State Bank of Pakistan Stadium, Central Punjab opener Rizwan Hussain scored a brilliant unbeaten 153 to guide his side to a 20-run first innings lead with five wickets in hand against Southern Punjab.

The left-handed Rizwan hit 21 fours and one six in his 221-ball stay at the crease. Rizwan added 127 runs for the third wicket with Mohammad Saad who contributed 61 off 107 balls (nine fours).

Muhammad Imran and Aamer Yamin took two wickets apiece for Southern Punjab.

Central Punjab will resume their first innings tomorrow at 248 for five.

At the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Adil Amin’s unbeaten 104 off 209 balls (12 fours) helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa equal Northern’s first innings total of 250.